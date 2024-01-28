UAW President Shawn Fain on support for Biden, future of auto industry and ceasefire

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan about UAW's support for President Joe Biden.

"When we said, 'Endorsements will be earned,' we meant it, and we're gonna deal with facts and truth. And I believe the overwhelming majority of UAW members and working class people when the facts and the truth are put in front of them will support Joe Biden for president. That's why we made this decision. You know, look, when you look at these two candidates...Joe Biden has a history of serving others and serving the working class and fighting for the working class, standing with the working class. Donald Trump has a history of serving himself and standing for the billionaire class. And that's contrary to everything that working class people stand for. When you look at the issues during our contract campaign, retirement security, better wages, healthcare, wanting our time back, [and] wanting our lives back, that's what matters." Shawn Fain, President of the UAW

When asked if the Teamsters Union will endorse former President Donald Trump, Fain said, "I can't fathom any union would support Donald Trump for president."

During the interview, Brennan and Fain talked about the future of the auto industry transition to electric vehicles. When asked if this will put auto workers out of a job, Fain said:

"The UAW has always been at the forefront of environmental issues and of working class issues. The biggest thing to us is no matter which way we go on this, we're gonna have security for our members and for the working class people...It has to be a just transition. That's what we stood for...So we're not afraid of where we're headed no matter where this industry goes."

Brennan also asked Fain about UAW's calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, with Fain saying, "UAW has a history of standing up for peace. We've called for a ceasefire, and we're gonna continue to pressure and talk with the Biden administration about this issue...We're gonna continue to push the Biden administration to do the right thing."