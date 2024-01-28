Skip to Content
National Politics

Impeachment articles for Secretary Mayorkas released

By ,
today at 9:54 AM
Published 10:29 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - House Republicans are moving forward with articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alexander Mayorkas.

It comes after the House's Homeland Security Committee launched an inquiry against Mayorkas over the current state of illegal immigration in the U.S.

The first article alleges the secretary displayed a "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law." Specifically, portions of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The second article argues that he breached public trust by having knowingly made false statements, and knowingly obstructed "lawful oversight of the Department of Homeland Security."

The committee, chaired by Congressman Mark Green, will consider the articles on Tuesday, moving the impeachment effort one step closer to a vote on the House floor.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a letter to colleagues Friday that a vote will take place as soon as possible, but did not specify a date.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content