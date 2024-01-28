Impeachment articles for Secretary Mayorkas released

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - House Republicans are moving forward with articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alexander Mayorkas.

It comes after the House's Homeland Security Committee launched an inquiry against Mayorkas over the current state of illegal immigration in the U.S.

The first article alleges the secretary displayed a "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law." Specifically, portions of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The second article argues that he breached public trust by having knowingly made false statements, and knowingly obstructed "lawful oversight of the Department of Homeland Security."

The committee, chaired by Congressman Mark Green, will consider the articles on Tuesday, moving the impeachment effort one step closer to a vote on the House floor.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a letter to colleagues Friday that a vote will take place as soon as possible, but did not specify a date.