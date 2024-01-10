Former First Lady Melania Trump’s mother dead at 78

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former first lady Melania Trump's mother has died. In a social media post, Trump described her mother, Amalija Knavs, as a strong and graceful woman.

The former first lady did not disclose the cause of her mother's death.

During the Trump presidency, the first lady's mother lived in New York along with her father, Viktor Knavs, and occasionally appeared a the White House.

Trump sponsored her parents' immigration to the United States and they took oath to become citizens in 2018.

Knavs was 78-years-old.