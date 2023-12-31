South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham on immigration, Ukraine and Trump

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday about immigration and border policy.

Graham says the threats facing the U.S. are "at an all time high," urging lawmakers to secure the border.

"I look at the border problem as a national security nightmare for America...We have a broken border. 300,000 people in December loan up about 400% between...from 2020. Here's the key. I think we're asking the administration to use [a] Title 42 type authority to tell people we're full." Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

During the interview, Brennan and Graham touched on Ukraine, with Graham saying, "Ukraine, I want to help desperately, but we got to help ourselves. I cannot come back to South Carolina, and talk about giving aid to Ukraine and Israel if the border is still broken. It is not broken, it is in chaos."

Brennan also asked Graham about President Trump and whether a president should be immune from prosecution if he committed a felony.