Chicago and Denver Mayors on immigration, requesting aid from the White House, and calls for reform

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday about immigration and requests for aid from the White House.

"We've talked to the White House. We've talked to leadership there, and we think they agree on the core needs that we see. I mean, we think this is a solvable problem. There are key priorities we need. We need federal dollars to help support our work here in the cities. We also need federal dollars for more support at the border, the ability to adjudicate asylum claims more quickly so they can be done in 90 days and not in four to six years. That makes a massive difference." Mike Johnston, Mayor of Denver (D)

During the interview, Brennan and Mayors Johnson and Johnston talked about calls for federal reform, with Mayor Johnson stating:

"I think there's no secret here that we need comprehensive immigration reform. This comprehensive immigration reform would certainly transform this situation. In fact, it solves this crisis. What we have said repeatedly is that we need Congress to act to provide the resources that are needed in order to carry out this mission." Brandon Johnson, Mayor of Chicago (D)

Before the interview concluded, Brennan and Mayor Johnson talked about a five-year-old boy who died after falling ill in a Chicago migrant shelter less than two weeks ago. They also talked about the state migrants are showing up in and if there is any health risks.

"Our condolences are still with the family and we continue to pray for the family who lost their child. I'm a father of three. This is just an unimaginable pain. But what is very clear is that, not only are we providing mental health related services, as well as vaccinations and health screenings, and providing medical health care for these families when they arrive, the moment they get off those buses, we're not seeing that same treatment on the border. In other words, there's no health screenings, no vaccinations. That process at the border is absolutely raggedy and reckless." Brandon Johnson, Mayor of Chicago (D)

To see more of Brennan's interview with Mayors Johnson and Johnston, click here.