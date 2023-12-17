Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales on national security package and Trump’s comments

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Texas Representative Tony Gonzales spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan Sunday morning to talk about the real world impact on his district if there's no national security package deal before the end of 2023.

"It is pure chaos and people are upset. They're upset because their lives have been turned upside down. My district is predominantly Hispanic. Many people are first and second generations Americans, but they're tired. They're tired of the high speed chases. They're tired of their schools going into lockdown." Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas)

During the interview, Brennan and Gonzales spoke about ormer President Trump's comment made in New Hampshire Saturday night, stating "that immigrants are poisoning the blood of our country."

"I think immigrants are the lifeblood of our country. And it's important that we have immigrants. I've been a proponent of legal immigration and what this open border crisis has done. It's put legal immigrants to the back of the line and it's encourage illegal immigration. And it's created this rhetoric and it's created this anger and it's not just former President Trump. I mean, in my district, people are angry...all throughout the country, people are angry and seeing all this chaos." Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas)

