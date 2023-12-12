Presidents Biden and Zelenskyy meet at the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President Joe Biden at the White House Wednesday.

Zelenskyy is in Washington to lobby for more aid in the war with Russia.

In their Oval Office meeting, President Biden announced $200 million in additional aid from the Defense Department, but he stressed that Congress will need to act to get Ukraine the support they need to defeat Russia.

"Congress needs to pass the supplemental funding to Ukraine before they break holiday recess before they give Putin the greatest Christmas gift they could possibly give him. And so, because we've seen what happens when dictators don't pay the price for the damage and the death and the destruction they cause." Joe Biden, President of the United States

"Ukraine continues to reform its institutions even during the war. It's very important for us that we are successful it's very important. People need to be confident that freedom is secure and strong enough to win." Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Preisdent of Ukraine

Republicans have pushed back against Biden's proposed aid package, which includes funding for Israel and U.S. border operations, holding out for Democrats to pair the aid with tougher border policies.

There will be a special report on Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, D.C. at around 2:15pm.