House expected to vote to formalize impeachment inquiry into President Biden

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The House has scheduled a vote from Wednesday to formalize the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed the timeline to NBC News on Monday.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy declared the impeachment inquiry on September 27, but subpoenas from the inquiry will carry more legal weight if the inquiry is approved in the full House.

The White House has rebuked House Republicans for continuing to pursue the impeachment inquiry, insisting that Republicans have yet to uncover any evidence of wrongdoing.