Oklahoma senator on national security package, aid to Ukraine and southern border

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Oklahoma Senator James Lankford spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on a national security package that would include aid for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan, and the border all in one.

"This started with the Biden administration saying that we need to do a national security package that has Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan, and the border. And then they immediately came out and said, we need more than funding. In fact, the word they used as funding for the border is a tourniquet. We need a change in policy. We've responded back to that. Say we 100% agree on it. We've gotta be able to have a change in policy on this right now, the push and pull is really a political push and pull rather than just anything else. If I talked to just about anyone in the country, outside of Washington, D.C...they would say the border is chaotic right now. We had the highest number of crossings of any September ever last September, the highest October ever, the highest November ever. And we had the highest single day, just this last week. It is literally spiraling out of control. All we're trying to do is to say what tools are needed to be able to get this back in control. So we don't have the chaos on our Southern border." Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.)

During the interview, Brennan and Lankford discussed Lankford's proposal to contain the situation at the U.S southern border.

"There are several things that I have proposed on...we have to deal with the capacity issues. Just like any restaurant or a theater, they have a capacity issue. So do we; on a day to day, we have thousands of agents that have been pulled in. And right now there's been no consideration with the white house of how do we actually manage the capacity issues that are there." Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.)

When speaking on aid to Ukraine and the U.S. southern border, Lankford said, "We can do two things at once. We're the United States of America. There's negotiations that haven't been going on a week. They've been going on months. So, we've come a long ways."