Bernie Sanders on Israel-Hamas war, ceasefire, and rise of anti-semitism on college campuses

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

He said, "You can go to war against Hamas, but you cannot go to war against the Palestinian people and cause the horrific damage to human life that we are seeing right now."

During the interview, Brennan and Sanders discussed why Sanders doesn't support a complete ceasefire, with Sanders explaining, "I don't know how you could have a permanent cease. Fire will come up, who has said before October 7th and after October 7th that they want to destroy Israel. They want a permanent war. I don't know how you have a permanent ceasefire with an attitude like that."

However, Sanders hopes the United States will support the United Nation's resolution.

Before the interview concluded, Brennan and Sanders touched on the rise of anti-semitism on college campuses.