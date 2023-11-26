White House National Security Advisor on ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Advisor, spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on the potential of U.S. hostages being released Sunday.

"We do have reason to believe that Americans will be released today. At least one American will be released today. I cannot confirm who it will be or that it will absolutely happen because until we see that American out of Gaza in safety and ultimately in the hands of their loved ones, we won't have full confirmation...because of course, we are dealing with the terrorist group here and we can't immediately trust. We have to verify. Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Advisor

During the interview, Brennan and Sullivan talked about the first phase of the deal, the potential of an extension, and a fighting pause.

"I have every confidence that ultimately all of the Americans and all of the individuals being held hostage will come home. We are determined not to rest until that happens, but whether or not this particular deal gets extended, that's really up to Hamas because Israel has been very clear as part of the deal. It is prepared to continue the pause and fighting for every day that Hamas produces an additional 10 hostages mm-hmm. So, the ball is in Hamas' court. If Hamas chooses on the fifth day and the sixth day and the seventh day to continue to produce hostages, to return them to their loved ones, to return them to safety, then Israel is prepared to continue the pause in the fighting. If Hamas decides not to do it, the responsibility will request will rest squarely on Hamas' shoulders." Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Advisor

Aid to Israel and two-state solution

Later in the interview, Brennan and Sullivan discussed President Biden's call with Democrats on aid to Israel.

"That has led to a deep, personal, private engagement that has led to a substantial and increasing amount of humanitarian assistance going into Gaza, thousands of foreign nationals, including American citizens, being able to depart safely from Gaza, a pause in the fighting for the first time since the conflict began, and a hostage deal that is bringing hostages home to their loved ones after 50 days...That has all been the result of what President Biden has described as the approach that he has taken in this conflict." Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Advisor

Brennan and Sullivan spoke about a two-state solution to the ongoing conflict, with Sullivan saying: