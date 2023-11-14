Skip to Content
National Politics

President Biden to meet with President of Mexico

By ,
today at 6:54 AM
Published 7:15 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden is set to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The bilateral meeting was announced by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Monday afternoon.

The meeting will take place in San Francisco on November 17 on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Conference.

Presidents Biden and Lopez Obrador are expected to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen the relationship between the U.S. and Mexico as well as how they can manage migration at the southern border.

The United States is hosting the APEC Summit of world leaders for the first time since 2011.

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are also set to meet face to face on Wednesday during the APEC Summit.

National Politics

