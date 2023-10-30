President Biden signs Executive Order on how to safely use artificial intelligence

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made remarks Monday on the future of artificial intelligence and how to use it safely.

At the top of her remarks, Harris said she and the President have been working with industry leaders to ensure America is able to be a global lead in the artificial intelligence (AI) field.

Harris also said the Biden-Harris Administration is dedicated to creating a "minimum baseline of responsible AI practices."

During her remarks, Harris revealed she will travel to the UK this week to represent the U.S. in a global AI safety summit.

Harris said during her time overseas, she will work with America's allies and partners to ensure international rules and norms are applied to this new technology.

Biden then took the podium and laid out what the AI Executive Order will do. He said the Executive Order will create safeguards, govern AI and how it's used and create trust with industry leaders and those who will use the technology.