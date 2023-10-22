Liz Cheney on Israeli-Palestinian conflict, future of the Republican party, and rise in political violence

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Former United States Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan about the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

"I think that our support and defensive Israel needs to be unwavering. I think...for the most part, that's what President Biden has demonstrated. I thought that most of the themes that he laid out in his Oval Office address were exactly right about the importance of American leadership: The importance of understanding. This is a battle between the forces of freedom and the forces of tyranny and terrorism..." Liz Cheney (R-WY)

During the interview, Brennan and Cheney talked about the latter's thoughts on thoughts on the future of the Republican party, GOP candidates, and the next Speaker of the House.

"I think what you're seeing right now and among the Republicans in the house is a direct result of the decisions that Kevin McCarthy made to embrace Donald Trump...to embrace the most radical and extreme members of our party to elevate them. So, it's not a surprise that we are where we are, but it's a disgrace and it's an embarrassment and there certainly are serious people among the Republicans. I hope that that one of them particularly, I think it's important. Somebody not be an election denier. And I also think everybody should be asked tomorrow night at the candidate forum about this issue of Ukraine assistance. And they should be asked from the perspective of...we face a global challenge, an existential threat, and how in the world could anybody defend, at this moment, surrendering to one of our adversaries by walking away from Ukraine." Liz Cheney (R-WY)

Before the interview concluded, Brennan and Cheney discussed political violence towards members of Congres, with Cheney expressing: