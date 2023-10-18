Tears of relief as Secretary of State, Blinken visits Israel donation center

WASHINGTON, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - Hundreds greeted Secretary of State, Antony Blinken with tears and applause, in grief and gratitude.

Blinken made a visit to a donation center in Tel Aviv and had the the opportunity to hear first hand, some of the stories and heroism from locals.

During a tour at the donation center, one of the volunteers spoke out sharing her story of survival with Blinken. While struggling to escape the music festival, a young Israeli-American woman, Lior Gelbaum says, "We went through horror really, thank you for being here; it's really important."

The U.S. is offering chartered flights out of Israel to Europe, to help Americans reach safety.