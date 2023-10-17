Skip to Content
National Politics

President Biden to travel to Israel this week

By ,
today at 7:25 AM
Published 7:36 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden will be traveling to Israel on Wednesday.

The visit comes as the war between Hamas and Israel rages on and will be Biden's second trip to an active war zone this year.

Biden previously traveled to Ukraine back in February.

Biden plans on meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders to show he stands squarely with the country.

The upcoming trip follows an invitation from Netanyahu as the two leaders had spoken five times since hamas launched its attack on October 7, killing 1,400 people in Israel.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content