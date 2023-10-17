President Biden to travel to Israel this week

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden will be traveling to Israel on Wednesday.

The visit comes as the war between Hamas and Israel rages on and will be Biden's second trip to an active war zone this year.

Biden previously traveled to Ukraine back in February.

Biden plans on meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders to show he stands squarely with the country.

The upcoming trip follows an invitation from Netanyahu as the two leaders had spoken five times since hamas launched its attack on October 7, killing 1,400 people in Israel.