South Carolina Senator on Ukraine, border legislation, Sen. Feinstein and abortion

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday about the stopgap funding bill passed by Congress on Saturday and how the legislation does not include funding for the war in Ukraine or the U.S. border.

Sen. Graham says he expects a bill “soon” from the Senate that includes disaster funding, funding for Ukraine, and “major effort to secure our border.” He continued, “I believe there's bipartisan support in the Senate to do both, and it will go to the House hopefully in the next 30 days."

“I think there's Democratic support for major border security reform. We have to attach it to Ukraine. To those who say we need to fix our border, you're right. To those who say we need to help Ukraine, you're right. To those who say we need to do the border and not Ukraine, you're wrong," Graham further added.

During the interview, Brennan and Graham talked about the legacy of Senator Dianne Feinstein, with Graham stating, “We didn’t just lose a person, we lost an idea...It’s okay to be tough and kind. The rest of us are going to have to up our game.”

Before the interview concluded, Brennan asked Graham if he plans to reintroduce his bill limiting abortion access to 15 weeks.

"My bill has exceptions for rape, incest, life of the mother. 47...of 50 European nations limit abortion from 12 to 15 weeks. 15 weeks, the baby can suck its thumb and feel pain. I will introduce that bill. I want America to be like the civilized world, not China, or North Korea. It’s a debate worthy of a great country to have this debate and we will have it," Graham responded.