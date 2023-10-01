House Speaker on Rep. Gaetz’s statements, passing stopgap bill, and border legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday about Florida Representative Matt Gaetz's statements earlier saying he will file a motion to vacate and replace McCarthy as speaker later this week.

“That's nothing new. He's tried to do that from the moment I ran for office…I'll survive. This is personal with Matt. Matt voted against the most conservative ability to protect and secure our border. He's more interested in securing TV interviews than doing something….so be it. Bring it on," McCarthy added.

During the interview, Brennan and McCarthy talked about passing a stopgap funding bill late Saturday and whether the country will be looking at another shutdown in November.

When asked about facing a shutdown on November 17, McCarthy argued, “It comes down to the Senate” and underscored “the House is doing the work…The Senate hasn't passed one bill. The Senate didn't pass anything about the shutdown. The Senate hasn't passed anything about securing the border. The Senate hasn't passed anything.”

Ukraine and border policy legislation

Brennan and McCarthy also talked about legislation to support the war in Ukraine and border policy legislation.

McCarthy says he supports providing the weapons to Ukraine, but “America comes first…I will make sure the weapons are provided for Ukraine but they're not going to get a big package if the border is not secure.”

He was also asked about former President Donald Trump's comments saying Republicans should shutdown the government if Republicans do not make an 'appropriate deal."