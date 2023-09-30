White House wishes Jimmy Carter a happy birthday with a sign on the lawn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - On the North lawn of the White House, there is a display for former President Jimmy Carter's 99th Birthday.

The display was set up on Saturday.

Former President Jimmy Carter’s upcoming 99th birthday celebration has been moved up a day amid the looming possibility of a government shutdown.

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum said some events for Carter’s birthday will happen on Saturday instead of Sunday, when current funding levels are set to run out.