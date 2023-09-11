Arkansas Representative French Hill on government spending and Syria visit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Arkansas Representative French Hill spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday to discuss government spending.

According to Brennan, President Biden requested a $44 billion aid for the following items:

$24 billion to aid Ukraine

$16 billion to help communuties dealing with natural disasters

$4 billion to fight the flow of fentanyl

Biden's request has raised concerns amongst House Republicans, with Hill responding:

"I think a majority of House Republicans would prefer that those core spending items, not so much the FEMA emergency numbers, but the other numbers be handled through the existing budget and appropriations process. And that's going to cause concern for a lot of House Republicans, not just conservatives in the House conference. We'd like to see that incorporated in the budgets that we're already negotiating now. I personally support ejecting Putin from Ukraine, I support funding for Ukraine. I just introduced this week, the Ukraine Reconstruction Act, which converts Russian assets to pay for the war and pay for reconstruction of Ukraine. So, this is something...a battle that we need to win. And we're going to work out how best to do that in the next few weeks."

During the interview, Brennan and Hill touched on the latter's visit to Syria. According to Brennan, Hill's visit marked the first time a United States lawmaker visited Syria "since 2017, when John McCain went."