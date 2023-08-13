Ohio Rep. Mike Turner on Hunter Biden and Iran prisoners

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Rep. Mike Turner, in an interview with Margaret Brennan on Sunday's Face the Nation, expressed concern over special counsel David Weiss allowing statute of limitations to expire on felony charges against Hunter Biden, ignoring waivers alerting Weiss about the expirations.

"[Weiss] stopped getting the waivers. So, he certainly was knowledgeable, aware that it was going to be expiring, and then something occurred where he allowed those to expire," Turner spoke.

Rep. Turner said Hunter Biden’s foreign transactions are of "great concern."

"You have foreign individuals that are making payments to the son of the vice president, now son of the president, and obviously they're buying something. They weren't buying his business advice, they were buying influence," Turner remarked.

Iran

During the interview with Brennan, Turner touched on the Biden administration’s deal with Iran to release five detained Americans.

"We want the administration to work diligently to bring Americans home… in this instance the administration is signaling that this is a part of a broader deal concerning Iran's enrichment, and if that becomes a secret deal, then that's obviously a great concern to Congress," Turner said.

Rep. Turner said he would "absolutely" support a broader diplomatic deal and negotiations with Iran that freezes the levels of enrichment in its nuclear program. Turner added that "the terms of the deal are absolutely important because last time we had an insufficient inspection regime. We had terms that were critical that expired."

Rep. Turner said Congress banning travel to Iran "should certainly be considered" and that "people should not be going to Iran."