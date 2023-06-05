GOP contenders step up their game against Republican front-runner former President Trump

WASHINGTON (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - The race for the White House is heating up, as three Republican contenders break silence and announce their run, in the 2024 election bid for the White House. Former Vice President, Mike Pence and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, are expected to jump into the race this week. The Presidential hopefuls kicked off the campaign trail this past weekend in Iowa, running against Republican front-runner, former President Trump.

The growing field of candidates trail behind their once-boss, who remains back at Mar-a-Lago, as the Grand Jury is looking into classified documents. With numerous threats against Trump, including special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the mishandling of information, Trump still leads in virtually every poll.

Despite the consistent legal battles launching against the former President, the GOP base holds many strong voters who remain loyal to Trump, regardless of the political agenda and chaos.