Congressional lawmakers inching closer to debt ceiling deal with deadline extended to June 5th

WASHINGTON (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - Capital Hill lawmakers are fine tuning negotiations with an extended deadline, working together to seal a bi-partisan deal on the U.S. Debt default. With 6 days left, President Biden and House Speaker, McCarthy are racing against the clock to reach a decision, that supports an amicable deal for both Democrats and Republicans.

Both parties are hopeful for a deal that will increase the budget, while cutting spending before the upcoming deadline. President Biden says, "I feel very good about it. There's no reason why it shouldn't get done by the 5th." In a conference call, McCarthy said, "more than 95 percent of the members in his conference were overwhelming excited about what they see."