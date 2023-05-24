Skip to Content
DeSantis makes it official; Announces 2024 Presidential run for the White House

WASHINGTON (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - After months of speculation, the race for the White House is official. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, formally announces is bid for the 2024 Presidential election tonight via Twitter. The Republican nominee currently trails behind former President Donald Trump in early polling.

Trump who once endorsed DeSantis for Governor, lashes out saying "He needs a personality transplant," while other candidates break through in the growing republican field. Twitter CEO, Elon Musk spoke out, "The preference of most Americans is really to have someone very normal in office." Although he's not officially endorsing a specific candidate just yet.

DeSantis is a conservative, culture warrior who says, "I'm running for president to lead our Great American Comeback," in a tweet. In tonight's much anticipated announcement he states, "Is it worth the sacrifice? America has been worth it every single time."

