Florida mayor on migrant crisis and possible presidental run

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan to discuss the ongoing migrant crisis.

Suarez said Miami has not received any federal support for handling the influx of migrants in his city, citing what he described as a “tremendous burden” on the city.

“We haven’t received any support as of yet from the federal government that we are aware of. We checked to see if we had gotten any help from FEMA. It turns out we have not," Suarez described.

Mayor Suarez said he does not plan to direct the Miami police department to enforce a law signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that makes it a felony to willingly transport an undocumented person.

“We don't usually get involved in the federal immigration system. We never have as a city…I think they are going to use from what I understand the Florida highway patrol…to enforce that law," Suarez shared.

Suarez added that he thinks some of the state laws signed by DeSantis are “headline grabbers.” When asked whether DeSantis is doing this “intentionally,” Suarez said, “I think you could argue that for sure.”

During the interview, Brennan asked Suarez if he was considering a presidental run in 2024 and when he will announce his bid.

"It's got to be soon because the first debate is August 20th...It's a soul-searching process with my family and every single day we talk about it, my wife and I, and we're getting much, much closer to making a final decision," Suarez detailed.