Hotels, shelters and schools being flooded with thousands of Migrants across the country

New York, NY. (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - The end of title 42 has spiked growing concerns on the surge of migrants pouring into cities across the country, with bus loads being dropped off at schools, shelters and hotels seeking refuge. The pressure mounts, as controversary heats up from communities feeling the aftermath, questioning the housing options, expressing their frustration.

Schools utilizing their gyms to house migrants, hotels offering up free room and board and shelters at capacity providing for the surge in migrants. Many places are out of space and feeling the financial burn. People are raising voices, questioning political leaders, surrounding the current migrant mess, costing one city in particular, New York City $5 million a day with over 30,000 illegal immigrants in the big apple. This according to Mayor Adams Emergency Management head, Zach Iscol.

The New York City's Mayor's office said that the city is out of space, yet hundreds of migrants continue to arrive daily. The crisis is far from over, but cities and communities hope officials will better navigate ways to decompress with more efficient and effective strategies to provide for those seeking asylum.