House Speaker McCarthy won’t support Santos’s re-election

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - House speaker Kevin McCarthy will no longer support George Santos's bid for re-election.

Speaking to reporters after Santos was arraigned on 13 federal charges, McCarthy said, "I'm not gonna support Santos."

McCarthy also said that the embattled Republican has "some other things to focus on in this life than running for stuff."

McCarthy did not call for Santos to resign over the charges he faces, which includes wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds.

Santos has pleaded not guilty to all charges.