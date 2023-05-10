Biden to allow release of migrants into United States

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A new memo from the Biden administration could allow some migrants at the southern border to enter the U.S. without being tracked.

That's according to three sources with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), who confirm that overcrowded Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sectors will be instructed to release migrants "on parole" without court dates instead of placing them in a tracking program called "Alternatives to Detention."

A DHS spokesperson said the new policy will apply only to migrants who have been carefully vetted.

The memo comes ahead of what is expected to be a greater surge at the border when Title 42 lifts Thursday; more than 11,000 migrants were apprehended crossing the border Tuesday.

CBP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.