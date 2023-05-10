Skip to Content
National Politics
By ,
today at 10:41 AM
Published 11:20 AM

Biden to allow release of migrants into United States

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A new memo from the Biden administration could allow some migrants at the southern border to enter the U.S. without being tracked.

That's according to three sources with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), who confirm that overcrowded Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sectors will be instructed to release migrants "on parole" without court dates instead of placing them in a tracking program called "Alternatives to Detention."

A DHS spokesperson said the new policy will apply only to migrants who have been carefully vetted.

The memo comes ahead of what is expected to be a greater surge at the border when Title 42 lifts Thursday; more than 11,000 migrants were apprehended crossing the border Tuesday.

CBP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content