Locals react to SCOTUS Trump immunity ruling

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Donald Trump with some immunity for his federal election interference case Monday.

The ruling has brought up several debates about the limits of presidential power.

Some locals say they are in favor of the ruling but others we spoke with are opposed.

“I’m perfectly happy with it. I kind of wish they did it a long time ago," said local Ron Trout.

"Overall, it does worry me a bit that he does have immunity, and it shouldn’t be like that. I mean he’s a citizen of the United States. We’ve been told that we gotta follow the rules. I just think it’s a simple equation just as that," said local Daniel Herrera.

One local supervisor clarifies that the ruling does not mean total immunity but instead limited immunity.

"I just think that one side takes it as a total immunity and the other side takes it as very limited immunity, and I think somewhere in the middle is where this answer actually lies," said Yuma County District 4 Supervisor Tony Reyes.

Trumps’s charges are not dismissed but some of his actions are off limits to prosecutors.