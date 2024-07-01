SCOTUS rules Trump has some immunity in his federal election interference case

WASHINGTON (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump can claim immunity from criminal prosecution for some of his actions in his federal election interference case.

That comes from the Supreme Court ruling on Monday, rejecting a decision from a federal appeals court earlier this year.

The lower court had ruled that the former president could not claim immunity for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Monday's ruling was a sharply divided opinion of six to three, with the court's liberals in dissent.

In the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts cited a lack of factual analysis in the lower court's previous opinion rejecting Trump's claims of immunity.

The decision will likely further delay a trial on the charges pending against him.

Trump had argued that without absolute immunity, presidents would have to worry about being targeted once they leave the White House.

The high court said a lower court must now decide which of the alleged acts Trump can claim immunity.

Trump reacted to the ruling on social media Monday, calling it a "big win for our constitution and democracy."