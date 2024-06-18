White House to announce policy for undocumented spouses

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The White House is expected to unveil a plan that immigration advocates and democratic officials have been calling for.

President Joe Biden will announce sweeping executive action that shields some undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens from deportation, according to sources familiar with the matter.

These spouses would also be allowed to work legally while they seek citizenship.

The policy, which uses a legal authority known as "Parole in Place," will be in effect for those who have been in the U.S. for a decade.

Biden is holding an event Tuesday that marks the anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) rule.