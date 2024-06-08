City Manager for Calexico put on administrative leave

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - New changes in the City of Calexico as the city manager was put on administrative leave.

The Calexico City Council had a special meeting Friday afternoon in which they removed to City Manager Esperanza Colio.

The city council voted 4 to 1 in a closed-session vote. Councilmember Gloria Romo, who is out of town, voted against the other four members.

The city council did not give an explanation on the decision after the vote.

Colio was hired as the Calexico City Manager two years ago.