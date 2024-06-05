Local Arizona House of Representatives share their thoughts of Biden’s Executive Order

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona House of Representatives who represent Yuma County, Rep. Mariana Sandoval for District 23 and Rep. Tim Dunn for District 25, share their thoughts on President Biden's Executive Order that he signed on Tuesday.

Rep. Sandoval sharing, "I don't think that one band aid is gonna fix the problem. It's not gonna fix it completely. It'll help alleviate some of that burden from the local communities, right?"

Sandoval shares what she would like to see done. "They need to expedite the hiring of new agents. It takes a very long time from one-to-three years to hire a new, a new Border patrol agent that needs to change. They need to."

Dunn says this is coming a little too late saying: