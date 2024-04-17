Calexico voters share their reaction to the recall election

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Following the closure of the Calexico recall election, the Election's Office says about 5,000 ballots were turned in.

About 100 ballots are invalid due to not having a signature on them, according to the Election's Office.

News 11's Karina Bazarte has spoken with some locals that voted for the recall, and while the results are being counted, they hope that this brings change to Calexico.

Bazarte will also speak to a local who was against the recall, and will have more coverage on the recall results late this evening.