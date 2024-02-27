Arizona Supreme Court Justices to stop in Yuma County

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Supreme Court announced that Chief Justice Robert Brutinel and Vice Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer will arrive in Yuma County Tuesday.

In a press release, this is part of their ongoing Strategic Agenda Tour across the state of Arizona, with the purpose of providing updates to the superior courts "in all 15 counties of Arizona" regarding Brutinel's strategic agenda, "Justice for the Future."

The press release also mentions that Timmer will preview her strategic agenda, scheduled to launch in July of 2024.

KYMA will provide further updates on the visit.