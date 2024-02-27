Skip to Content
Local Politics

Arizona Supreme Court Justices to stop in Yuma County

MGN
By
today at 9:31 AM
Published 9:50 AM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Supreme Court announced that Chief Justice Robert Brutinel and Vice Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer will arrive in Yuma County Tuesday.

In a press release, this is part of their ongoing Strategic Agenda Tour across the state of Arizona, with the purpose of providing updates to the superior courts "in all 15 counties of Arizona" regarding Brutinel's strategic agenda, "Justice for the Future."

The press release also mentions that Timmer will preview her strategic agenda, scheduled to launch in July of 2024.

KYMA will provide further updates on the visit.

Article Topic Follows: Local Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content