Imperial County announces new hires and promotions to its leadership team

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County has announced new hires and promotions to the County Executive Office Leadership Team.

In a press release, Bari Smith Bean has been hired as the Deputy County Executive Officer (CEO) of Natural Resources, Eddie Lopez has been hired as the Public Information Officer (PIO), and Gil Rebollar has been promoted as Deputy CEO assigned to General Services.

"The addition of Mrs. Bean and Mr. López, along with the well-earned promotion of Mr. Rebollar, reflects our strategic intent to fortify our leadership team. Their diverse skills and backgrounds will undoubtedly propel Imperial County toward realizing its vision for a sustainable and vibrant future." Luis Plancarte, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors

"Building a strong leadership team is essential for the progress and resilience of Imperial County. The Imperial County Board of Supervisors afforded me the opportunity to grow the County Executive Team and I am confident that these three individuals will bring innovative perspectives, energy, and steadfast commitment to their respective roles. Together, we will work tirelessly to meet the needs of our community and foster a thriving environment for all that live and work in the County of Imperial." Miguel Figueroa, County Executive Officer

To learn more about Bean, Lopez, and Rebollar, read the press release below.