Local Politics

Imperial County encourages early voting for Presidential Primary Election

MGN
By
today at 10:08 AM
Published 10:26 AM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - All voters are encouraged to vote early in the March 5th Presidential Primary Election by using vote-by-mail.

Voting by mail is easy and convenient where voters can submit their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service without postage, or it can be dropped off at any official ballot drop box in the county.

Mailed ballots need to be postmarked by March 5, 2024, and the Registrar of Voters' Office must receive them no later than seven days after Election Day.

Voting early by mail allows the Registrar of Voters' staff to process the final results quickly and efficiently.

Voters can track their ballot by registering at www.wheresmyballot.com.

When registered, voters will receive notifications when their ballot is received and processed.

For more information, visit www.Elections.ImperialCounty.org or call (442) 265-1060.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

