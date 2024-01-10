City of San Luis to seek new board members for Economic Development Commission

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis is calling upon people who are interested to serve on their Economic Development Commission.

In a press release, the commission consists of seven members serving "a four year term in a volunteer capacity" as well as attending meetings at the San Luis City Hall "on a quarterly basis."

The press release also says the commission's role is to "advise the Mayor, City Council, and other city departments on promoting sustainable and economic growth through targeted economic development programs, collaborations, and innovative opportunities to create quality jobs and expand the commercial and industrial tax base."

In addition, the City of San Luis says candidates must meet at least one of the following qualifications:

Appointees should be residents of San Luis, Arizona.

Applicants should be a licensed business person within the city limits.

Appointees should be interested in quality development and growth of economic development for the San Luis community.

If anyone is interested in applying to be a part of the commission, click HERE for further information.