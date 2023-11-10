El Centro city leaders hosted annual State of the City

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro hosted their annual State of the City Thursday night.

The event showcased the work leaders have done; projects the city has completed as well as future projects.

City Manager Cedric Ceseña says he's proud of all the projects they've completed and future projects, like the new El Centro Police Station.

El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh says she's proud to continue creating a better quality of life for the residents of El Centro:

"I just wanted to share that I am so grateful to have had the opportunity and the honor to serve as the mayor for the City of El Centro allowing me to lead the city in many projects that we had presented completed, or are currently in progress so for that, I thank you so much from the bottom of my heart that I am proud I worked with an amazing council and amazing staff."

Cardenas-Singh says there are more projects in the future.