Yuma Special Election is here

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time, the City of Yuma will be hosting an all-mail-in ballot election to vote on three propositions.

Voters are asked to consider the following changes to the Yuma City Charter, as proposed by the volunteer 2020 Charter Review Committee:

Proposition 419: Amend Article VI, Section 3c – Designating the City Attorney to serve at the pleasure of the Mayor and Council rather than the City Administrator.

Proposition 420: Amend Article VI, Section 14a – Changing the Mayor’s compensation to 60% of the compensation provided to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and each Councilmember’s compensation equal to 30% of the compensation provided to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.

Proposition 421: Amend Article VIII, Section 2 – Providing City Council discretion to pay up to six month’s salary as severance for a City Administrator (the Charter currently limits this amount to two months).

The City of Yuma said residents can drop off their ballots at the following locations:

Yuma County Recorder’s Office, 102 S. Main St. (Drop-box available 24 hours daily).

Yuma Police Department Araby Substation, 6390 E. 26 th St. (Drop-box available between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays).

St. (Drop-box available between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays). Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive (Drop-box available 24 hours daily).

