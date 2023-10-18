Luis Plancarte, District 2 Supervisor for Imperial County, won’t seek out a third term

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Luis Plancarte, Vice-Chai for the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, announces that he won't seek out a third term as the county's District 2 Supervisor.

In a statement, Plancarte says even though it wasn't easy, the decision "has been made with careful consideration of several factors in my life and a desire to explore new horizons."

Plancarte says while he is looking forward to serving his second term, he believes it's time to "pass the torch to new leadership."

Plancarte also says he is excited for his next chapter in his life: Being a grandfather, exploring new projects and initiatives, etc.

Finally, Plancarte says while the decision did not come easily, he believes this decision is essential "to welcome fresh perspectives and new voices continually."

"I am confident that the future of our County is bright, and I look forward to witnessing the continued growth and progress under new leadership," Plancarte expresses in his statement.

To read more about Plancarte not running for a third term, read the press release, written in English and Spanish, below.