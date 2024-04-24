California Governor Gavin Newsom hold press conference on abortion access

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - On Wednesday in Sacramento, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) delivered a fiery attack on U.S. Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade as well as select governors Newsom signaled out for restricting women's reproductive care.

The press conference with the California Women's Caucus announced proposed legislation to allow Arizona doctors the ability to provide abortion care to Arizona patients in California, according to a press release from the governor's office.

"This is serious. One thing it all has in common. It's guys like Alito, it's men determining the fate and future of women. I, I don't know how I, I'm serious. I said this this morning, forgive me for this. I said to my staff, mostly women. I said, I don't know how everything just doesn't stop and we're not out there saying enough, this would never happen if it was man. We know that this is really sick. What's happening in this country right now and spare me this freedom, gospel, spare me pro-life. Really? What about the rest of life, Governor of Alabama, Tennessee, when they're cutting prenatal programs, they're cutting access to childcare. They've never been out there. None of them support increasing uh paid family leave. Uh They're attacking not just access to reproductive care, they're attacking contraceptive care actively. The United States of America today 2024. So, uh again, I, I'm just, I'm empathetic. I I, I've got problems in life. I, I can't even imagine translating these problems. Um If I'm a young woman of reproductive age in these states. And so, uh we just, we wanna, we wanna lend our hand, not just our hearts and we wanna, we wanna create a framework of real support." Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA)

