California mayors hold press conference to address homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Mayors in California's largest cities, including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, are holding a press conference in Sacramento to address the state's homelessness crisis.

According to NBC News, the press conference is also to urge state leaders "for continued state investment" to deal with the crisis, as well as the mayors advocating for level funding to the state's Homeless, Housing Assistance and Prevention Program (HHAP), and "the committment to make it permanent."

NBC News also says since 2018, "the state of California has provided direct grants to local governments for homelessness programs."

In addition, NBC News says the Big City Mayors will also "share details on the positive outcomes they have achieved with this funding and outline what is needed to continue making progress in addressing encampments and ending unsheltered homelessness across the state."

