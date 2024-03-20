Sacramento City Council hold meeting on Gaza ceasefire resolution

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Sacramento City Council met on Tuesday to discuss a ceasefire resolution in Gaza after months of protests.

Many people waited in line outside the council chambers for a chance to offer their thoughts during public comment.

Some said they support ceasefire, but felt the resolution needed amendments while some said they oppose it.

The resolution is calling for an immediate and permanent bilateral ceasefire by Hamas and Israel as well as the immediate, unconditional release of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

However, the meeting was disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters, which they began demonstrating and chanting loudly inside the chamber.

The mayor paused the meeting multiple times before police eventually arrested 12 of the protesters after they refused to leave. They will all be charged by unlawful assembly, according to police.