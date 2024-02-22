California Primary Election Guide

Skip to Content
Guide includes primary election information and local polling locations

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Presidential Primary Election is on March 5, 2024. Here is what you need to know.

Voter Information Guides

The state voter information guide can be found at voterguide.sos.ca.gov.

The Imperial County local voter information guide is in the file below.

IC-voter-ballotDownload

Find your designated polling site at arcgis.com.

Election Calendars

For the election calendar, take a look at the important dates for candidates and districts below.

Calendar_2024.03.05_PrimaryDownload

To find the important dates for Measures, take a look below.

MeasuresCalendar_2024.03.05_PrimaryDownload

Candidate Information

For candidate information, take a look at the candidate guide below.

CandidateGuide_2024Primary2.0Download

For more information on "What's on the Ballot?," take a look at the file below.

Whats-on-the-BallotDownload

Challenged Ballot Information

For more information about your ballot with non-matching signature and no signature, take a look at the files below.

ChallengedSignatures_NonMatchingNotificationDownload

ChallengedSignatures_NoSIgnatureNotificationDownload

For more information on the primary election, go to elections.imperialcounty.org.

