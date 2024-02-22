California Primary Election Guide

Guide includes primary election information and local polling locations

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Presidential Primary Election is on March 5, 2024. Here is what you need to know.

Voter Information Guides

The state voter information guide can be found at voterguide.sos.ca.gov.

The Imperial County local voter information guide is in the file below.

Find your designated polling site at arcgis.com.

Election Calendars

For the election calendar, take a look at the important dates for candidates and districts below.

To find the important dates for Measures, take a look below.

For candidate information, take a look at the candidate guide below.

For more information on "What's on the Ballot?," take a look at the file below.

Challenged Ballot Information

For more information about your ballot with non-matching signature and no signature, take a look at the files below.

For more information on the primary election, go to elections.imperialcounty.org.