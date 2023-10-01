Senator Feinstein’s body returns to California

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A U.S. military plane transporting the remains of Senator Dianne Feinstein arrived in her native California Saturday evening.

The plane, authorized by the White House, landed at San Francisco International Airport Saturday evening and was met by a military detail. Feinstein's casket was then carried to a waiting hearse as her family and loved ones looked on.

According to a spokesperson for her office, the late Senator was accompanied by her daughter Katherine Feinstein, and California Representative Nancy Pelosi on her final journey home to San Francisco.

Feinstein and Pelosi served together in Congress for decades and were also friends and neighbors.

The trailblazing Senator and former Mayor of San Francisco died early Friday morning at her home in Washington, D.C. She was 90-years-old.

Plans for Senator Feinstein's funeral have not yet been announced by her family.