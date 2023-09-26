California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill to double gun taxes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - California is doubling the taxes on guns and ammunition in the state. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the tax hike into law at a ceremony Tuesday.

Under the new law, the money from the added sales tax will go to pay for more security at public schools and violence prevention programs.

After signing the law, Newsom said that there was more work to be done when it comes to curbing gun violence, and he criticized politicians and judges who are combatting his state's efforts.

"Inevitably, this national debate always is tripped up by saying, 'Well, this law wouldn't have solved for this.' But there is a pattern, that's solved from leadership and that pattern is being advanced here in terms of the strategies and solutions that we know statistically that data, bears fruit, save lives. And reduce gun violence and gun deaths," Newsom expressed.

The federal government already taxes the sale of guns and ammunition at either 10% or 11%, depending on the type of gun.

The law Newsom signed adds another 11% tax on top of that, making it the only state with its own tax on guns and ammunition, according to the gun control advocacy group Brady.