California Politics
today at 6:42 AM
California representative calls for Supreme Court overhaul

OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - California Representative Barbara Lee held a press conference in Oakland Sunday, calling for an overhaul of the supreme court.

Congresswoman Lee says court expansion "is a common sense solution."

"The Supreme Court has been hijacked by Republican extremists and the only way to restore balance, integrity and independence is by adding seats," Lee spoke.

The nation's highest court currently has a Conservative majority, with nine justices serving lifetime appointments.

The Democratic Congresswoman was joined by local leaders as she advocated for court expansion, creating term limits, and investigating ethics violations.

"This is not a decision that we take lightly...you know I thought about this a lot in the last few years. We've come to this decision because our current court...threatens the foundation of our democracy," Lee exclaimed.

