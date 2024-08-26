Skip to Content
Trial date set for Arizona fake electors case

today at 12:05 PM
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A trial date for the Arizona fake electors case has been set for January 5, 2026.

A judge heard arguments in a Maricopa County Superior Courthouse over whether to throw out charges against Republicans who signed a document falsely claiming Donald Trump won Arizona in the 2020 election and others who are accused of scheming to overturn the presidential race's outcome.

Some defendants who live out of state appeared virtually while several others appeared in person.

Eighteen Republicans were charged and at least a dozen defendants are seeking a dismissal under an Arizona law that bars using baseless legal actions in a bid to silence critics.

However, prosecutors say the defendants don't have evidence to back up the claim and they crossed the line from protected speech to fraud.

So far, two defendants have resolved their cases, including former Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis, and the remaining defendants, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

To watch the livestream of the trial date being set, see attached video.

Dillon Fuhrman

