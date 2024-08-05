Skip to Content
Former Trump lawyer to cooperate in Arizona “fake electors” case

today at 2:10 PM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump's lawyer, Jenna Ellis, is cooperating with prosecutors in Arizona's "fake electors" case stemming from the 2020 election.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes made the announcement Monday after Ellis signed the cooperation papers.

The charges against her are now being dropped.

Ellis has previously pleaded not guilty to fraud, forgery and conspiracy charges in the Arizona case. 17 others charged in the case have also pleaded not guilty to the felony charges, including Rudy Guiliani and Mark Meadows.

In 2023, Ellis pleaded guilty in the Georgia election interference case in which Trump was also charged.

Ellis was Trump's senior legal advisor from early 2019 until shortly after he left office in January 2021, and was part of the legal team that advised him as he sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Trump himself is not charged in the Arizona case, but was referred to as an un-indicted co-conspirator in the indictment.

Dillon Fuhrman

